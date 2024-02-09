Clark County parents charged with criminal abuse after baby found in 'dirty' conditions

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two parents in Clark County are facing charges after their baby had to go to the hospital after being found in poor conditions.

Jaden Shoemaker and Brooklynn Lavizzio were arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree criminal abuse (for a child under the age of 12).

According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began on December 18, 2023, after a woman called Winchester police out of concern for the baby. The woman said she knew the babysitter was not mentally equipped to care for him. She also told police that there was no formula for the baby, and she was worried he would starve to death.

When officers responded, according to the complaint, the baby was found in nothing but a diaper on the floor, and there were gnats in the house. A detective says the baby was left with two women inside the home with dirty diapers all over the house and little baby formula.

Police say the couple admitted leaving the child there because they had to do DoorDash deliveries.

EMS workers took the baby to the hospital, and hospital staff reported the baby to be dirty, "odorous of urine," and "obviously hungry." The baby is now with a grandparent following hospital treatment.

Of the two women left to care for the child, the criminal complaint states one of them had a recent criminal history and no longer had custody of her child. She was charged for not feeding her child and later pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment.

Both Shoemaker and Lavizzio are being held in the Clark County Detention Center.