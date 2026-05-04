Clay County man arrested after person shot in back of head, sheriff's office says

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clay County Sheriff's Office says that a man was arrested following a shooting that happened on Ham Hollow Road on Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, they received reports about a man at Advent Health with a gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff's office says they spoke with the victim, who identified the alleged shooter as 48-year-old Tracy Smith.

When arriving at the scene, the sheriff's office says Smith waived his rights and told officers that the victim had come to his home and pawned a gun for money off his debit card.

According to the sheriff's office, Smith told officers that shortly after, the victim came back "very drunk and aggressive, and demanded his gun back," in which a verbal argument ensued.

The sheriff's office says that as a result, the victim was shot in the back of the head as he was walking out a back door.

According to the sheriff's office, the firearm was found in the home, and Smith was arrested.

Smith, according to the sheriff's office, was charged with first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, and contempt of court.