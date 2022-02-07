Clay County Sheriff investigating school bus intentionally set on fire

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clay County officials are asking the public for any information after they believe someone set a school bus on fire.

Authorities say the incident happened approximately 2:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4. The school bus was located at the Clay County Bus Garage off of South Highway 421 at the time.

If you have any information pertaining to these events, please contact the Clay County Sheriff Office at (606) 598-3471.

Detective Jeff Kelsey is in charge of the investigation.