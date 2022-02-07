Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Clay County Sheriff investigating school bus intentionally set on fire

items.[0].image.alt
Clay County Sheriff's Office
Image from iOS - 2022-02-07T144321.461.jpg
Posted at 2:44 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 14:44:53-05

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Clay County officials are asking the public for any information after they believe someone set a school bus on fire.

Authorities say the incident happened approximately 2:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4. The school bus was located at the Clay County Bus Garage off of South Highway 421 at the time.

If you have any information pertaining to these events, please contact the Clay County Sheriff Office at (606) 598-3471.

Detective Jeff Kelsey is in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!