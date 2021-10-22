Clay County woman charged with second-degree assault after fight over $1

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 24-year-old Amanda Johnson was arrested on October 21 after an altercation that started over $1.

A Clay County Sheriff Deputy responded to a call about a fight complaint with a possible weapon at a business around 11 p.m.

According to Clay County Sheriff's Office, upon the deputy's arrival, he spoke with a woman who had lacerations to her head.

Through investigation, it was determined that Johnson and the victim got into a verbal altercation over $1, it then escalated when Johnson struck the victim in the head with a wooden object that had screws placed into it.

Johnson was later located and placed under arrest without incident.

Johnson was charged with assault second-degree and tampering with physical evidence.