Clinton County sheriff searching for man wanted for second-degree murder in Tennessee

(LEX NEWS) — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says they were notified by Pickett County Tennessee 911 regarding a man they say is wanted for second-degree murder.

According to officials, Jesse Phillips reportedly shot a person in the chest and fled Pickett County, and was driving a small black pickup truck with a yellow hood.

Officials say that Philips' truck was later located by a Clinton County deputy at his home on Norman Cole Road.

According to officials, he is still at large and is to be considered "armed and dangerous" and to not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who sees the suspect should call 911.