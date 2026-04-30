Complaint: Morehead woman charged with animal cruelty after dead dog, abandoned pets found

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Morehead woman is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after authorities found a dead dog and several abandoned animals at her residence.

A criminal complaint filed in Rowan County District Court detailed that 50-year-old Courtney Barnett has been charged with 2 counts of torture of a dog or cat and 3 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.

The criminal complaint reported a witness states that between March 28 and April 15, Barnett abandoned her home and left two cats and a ferret inside without food, water, or any arrangements for their care.

When the witness entered the trailer, conditions were described as deplorable, the complaint reads. The temperature inside was around 90 degrees with no air, and feces and urine were found throughout the residence, according to the complaint.

Outside the trailer, the witness found one dead dog that appeared to have been decaying for several days. A second dog belonging to Barnett was found running loose. Neighbors reported the dog had been getting into their trash looking for food, and no food or water had been left outside for either dog, the complaint read.

A next-door neighbor reported that Barnett had not been seen at the home for around two weeks.

