Corbin woman allegedly stabs cousin after getting into an argument over a sex toy

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Corbin woman is facing several charges, including second-degree assault, after she allegedly stabbed her cousin following an argument over a sex toy.

According to an arrest citation, an officer was dispatched to Mitchell Hill Road on Saturday afternoon in reference to a stabbing. It states Crystal Denham called 911 stating she stabbed her cousin, Michael Barton, who is also her neighbor. Denham was sweeping the porch when an officer got to the scene.

Denham told the officer Barton came to her home and they got into an argument over the sex toy. She borrowed it and he said he wanted it back. The citation says she told him to get off her property, and when he grabbed her by the elbow, she used the kitchen knife she was holding in her hand to stab him.

Barton's injuries were considered minor and he refused medical treatment. He told the officer Denham began "acting crazy" and she stabbed him when he went to leave.

When the officer told Denham she was under arrest, the citation says Denham started to yell and said she wasn't going to jail. The officer pulled out a taser and according to the citation, she "formed a fist with each of her hands, bladed her body in a fighting stance, swelled her chest out, and began approaching" the officer. The officer stepped to the side and pushed Denham to where she became compliant and placed under arrest.

Denham was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest.