Coroner: 19-year-old dead after breaking into Lexington home, shot by homeowner

Posted at 6:43 AM, Feb 20, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette Co. Coroner says a 19-year-old is dead after breaking into a home on Jouett Creek Drive, off Hays Blvd near Jacobson Park.

Police say they responded to a call for a reported burglary at 1:10 a.m. Monday when they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lexington Fire Department confirmed to us this was a home invasion. The homeowner shot and killed the 19-year-old.

A neighbor also told us they heard gunshots and the family who lives at the home has lived there for less than a year.

"The family had no physical injuries. Obviously mental trauma, but the family—no physical injuries," said Fayette Co. Coroner Gary Ginn.

Police will send a release with more information later Monday morning.

