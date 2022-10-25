Coroner: Woman dead at scene on Maple Avenue, investigating as homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman died at the scene on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue early Tuesday morning, according to the duty commander.

Police were called to the area around 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of gunshots fired. Upon arrival, police found a woman inside a home with what they confirm as an "injury."

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn is on scene. He confirmed her death but can't confirm how she died at this time. He will provide us with more details as they become available.

Ginn says they are treating this as a homicide. It marks the city's 39th homicide this year.

The investigation is ongoing.

LEX 18 has a crew on scene, stay with us for the latest updates.