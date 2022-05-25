Watch
'Disturbing scene': Man killed his wife and two daughters on Caywood Drive, coroner says

Posted at 5:09 PM, May 25, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says three women have died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and he says the man who did it killed his wife and two daughters.

"From what I understand, the person that has been taken into custody lives here at this house and he's taken the life of his wife and two daughters," said Ginn. "He is the husband of one of the white females."

Ginn what took place on Caywood Drive as a "pretty disturbing scene."

Police say one person has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

We're working to learn more information. Stay with LEX 18 for updates.

