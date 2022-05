LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting overnight., according to Lexington Police.

Officers were initially called out to Versailles Road near West High Street just after midnight Sunday for a report of shots fired.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

Police say they are currently interviewing one person.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates later.