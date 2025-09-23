Coroner: Third person shot apparent murder-suicide in Independence dies

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — The man shot before two other people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Independence has died from his injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The Independence Police Department said officers responded Sunday night shortly before 11:30 p.m. to Taylor Ridge Apartments for a reported shooting. In total, three people were shot, police said.

Captain Mike Brock told us officers found a man the coroner's office identified as 33-year-old Daylon Bradford outside with a gunshot wound.

They then learned the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Donald Bryant, was armed and had run into a nearby wooded area with a woman.

Officers called in SWAT and K9 officers to search the wooded area, Brock said. Police said they were searching for Bryant and the woman when they heard roughly eight gunshots. Police said at around 3 a.m. Monday morning, they found Bryant and 24-year-old Heavan Glison dead in the wooded area, both with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police believe Bryant shot and killed Glison before he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. An initial alert was released to neighbors in the area, but Brock said there is no longer any suspected threat to the public.

More on what we know so far about the shooting in the player below:

Neighbors, police detail shooting in Independence, Kentucky

"About midnight, we received a shelter-in-place call from the police department," nearby resident Randy Wallace said.

Wallace said that he and his wife received multiple calls throughout the night, as officers searched the woodland area near their home.

"I laid back down, didn't go to sleep. About 1 o'clock or so, I heard about 8 shots," Wallace said.

Bradford was taken to an area hospital, but he died on Monday, according to the coroner's office.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and they are looking for a vehicle.

"Officers are currently looking for a 1992, 2-door white Honda Prelude with a black hood," police said. "The rear window has a white picture of a female, bent over, with the words 'Panty Dropper.'"

Police did not specify how this vehicle is tied to the shooting.