Coroner: Three killed in Paintsville shooting, report says


Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 09, 2022
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people have been killed following a shooting in Paintsville on Friday, the Johnson County Coroner's Office confirms to Mountain Top News.

Mountain Top News reports that the shooting happened midday Friday in Paintsville near Depot Street.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released. Kentucky State Police are investigating.

Paintsville Independent Schools was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted by 12:15 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. We're working to learn more information.

