Crime of the Week: Police searching for information on June 7 robbery

(LEX 18) — Police are searching for information after a robbery that occurred at around 9 a.m. on June 7 in the 3600 block of Walden Drive, the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers (BCS) announced.

BCS say that a person entered a store, asked where to find gloves, approached the front counter, showed a black firearm, and demanded money.

Crime stoppers say the victim was able to get away from the suspect and lock themselves in a room in the store until police arrived.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.