Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Winchester Road fatal shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are looking for any tips in a Lexington murder case from back in August of this year. A man was shot and killed outside a parking lot beside some businesses on Winchester Road.

It happened on August 27, around 3:30 a.m., in the area of Winchester Road near Liberty Road.

Surveillance video from a nearby intersection shows a large group of people spilling out into the street, and eventually, everyone starts scattering, some running, some speeding off in cars.

Officers in the area heard gunshots and then showed up to a parking lot to find a man who had been shot.

"He was pronounced deceased at the scene, and he was identified by the Fayette County Coroner as Malik Sleet," said Detective Kristyn Klingshirn.

In addition to Sleet, Det. Klingshirn says another man was also shot, but didn't have serious injuries.

Though several people were around and potentially witnessed what happened that night, Det. Klingshirn says police have received no tips on this shooting.

"It makes sense when you think about it, that not everybody is going to see something because of the crowd, and the panic, that's understandable, that your first instinct is going to be to leave the area and be somewhere safe," says Det. Klingshirn.

But detectives hope now that a few months have passed, in retrospect, someone has a tip to offer up.

"Somebody had to see something that kind of stood out to them. Granted, they may not have known why or made the connection that then it led to this, but that's why I always say, if it seemed in any way strange to you, just submit it."

You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers here.