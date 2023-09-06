Crime Stoppers hoping for new tips to solve Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wednesday marks over a week since 26-year-old Malik Sleet was shot and killed after a night out in Lexington.

Police released new video from that night in hopes of stirring up some new leads.

In a press conference, Crime Stoppers released footage from a nearby traffic camera of the parking lot where the shooting happened.

Police believe these are the moments just before gunshots rang out.

"There appears to be quite a large crowd in the area when the shots were fired," said Crime Stoppers liaison Kristyn Klingshirn.

Police believe someone in that crowd could have the information they need to find the shooter.

"The last thing that any of us want is to not be able to solve these — it's to not be able to tell these parents, 'Yes, I can't bring your child back, but I can hopefully give you some type of closure,'" said Klingshirn.

Anyone with any information on this case can reach out to Crime Stoppers or Lexington police.

You will be kept anonymous.

