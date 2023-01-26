Danville man arrested and facing several charges after burglary

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Danville man is facing several charges after breaking into a home and stealing a victim's vehicle.

According to Danville Police, around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to a home on W. Erskine Drive in Danville regarding a stolen vehicle.

When arriving on the scene, the elderly female victim told police that a man had entered her home with a mask covering his face.

The woman thought it was her grandson but after he pulled off his facemask, she told police that she recognized the man as a former acquaintance, 64-year-old Frederick Falor.

Officials say that Falor left the victim's home in her 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass after almost an hour of demanding the keys.

Later that night around 11:00, police received a call of a burglary in progress at a home on Sycamore Street.

The person who reported the incident believed it to be Falor.

While officers were en route to the incident, they observed the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Speedway.

According to police, Falor was inside the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers were able to determine that Falor was intoxicated and found that he was involved in an active protection order with an individual from the home he burglarized on Sycamore Street.

Police say that Falor was transported to the Boyle County Detention Center and lodged.

Falor is facing the following charges:

