Danville police arrest two men in connection to out of state scam case

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men have been arrested in connection to an out of state scam case targeting a Danville resident.

Lan Unwei, 29 of Philadelphia, and Yong Fu Li, 42, of New York were arrested and charged with theft by deception $10,000 or more.

According to Danville Police, the two scammers allegedly convinced a victim that the victim's bank account had been compromised. The scammers represented themselves as bank employees and tried to assist the victim in transferring assets into a secure account.

The victim in this case completed multiple transactions with the suspects, including two hand-to-hand cash transactions. Police determined the victim had suffered a loss of more than $100,000.

During the investigation, police were able to set up a controlled transaction with the suspect.

Unwei and Fu Li arrived at a predetermined location Wednesday, May 24, believing they were meeting with the victim to receive cash. Upon their arrival, they were both taken into custody without incident.

They are both in the Boyle County Detention Center.

The investigation is on-going.