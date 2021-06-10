Danville police investigating water gun shooting incidents

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a series of incidents in which people and vehicles have been struck by water bead projectiles.

Danville Police told LEX 18 that officers have seized a few SplatRBall Blasters that they believe were used in the incidents.

Officers have zeroed in on several suspects believed to be involved. A sergeant told LEX 18 over the phone that the suspects range from "younger individuals to two young adults."

The incidents have not resulted in any injuries, but police warn that a water bead shot within close range could leave a person seriously hurt.

Police said potential charges against any suspects could include assault or wanton endangerment.

People with information on the incidents are asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 859-238-1224.