Danville police searching for armed robbery suspect

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Danville police say they are searching for a person who was reportedly involved in an armed robbery at Bluegrass Drug Store on Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspect entered the store around 8 a.m. on 150 War Admiral and brandished a handgun.

Police say the suspect was able to get medications during the robbery before fleeing the store in a red Toyota Camry or Corolla with no license plate.

According to police, no one was hurt during the encounter, and Boyle County Schools in the area went on a "soft lockdown" as a precaution.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville 911 Center at 859-238-1220.