Danville woman accused of leaving 4-year-old boy unattended, charged with wanton endangerment

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Danville have arrested and charged a woman after leaving a baby unattended during babysitting.

Michelle Henson, 40, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

Police were called to a house near Erskine Drive for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a four-year-old alone in the backyard. The kid was only wearing a soiled diaper. Police believe that the child had been left alone for about 45 minutes.

After canvassing the neighborhood, Police found Henson. She admitted to using marijuana earlier in the day and falling asleep.

The kid was returned to his parent.