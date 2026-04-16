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Daviess County man arrested on human trafficking and sexual offense charges

Kentucky State Police.jpg
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police.jpg
Posted

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police arrested a Daviess County man following a month-long investigation into allegations involving a juvenile, Kentucky State Police reported.

KSP detailed that troopers arrested 50-year-old Juan Luis Mendez Segovia of Owensboro on April 14 at around 9:30 p.m. The arrest came after an investigation revealed Mendez Segovia allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a juvenile.

Mendez Segovia is charged with two counts of human trafficking for sexual activity and one count of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, KSP noted.

He was lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

Kentucky State Police detectives are continuing the investigation.

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