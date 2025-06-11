Daviess County Sheriff's Office investigating 2 animal cruelty cases

WARNING: This article contains details of animal neglect. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating two separate animal cruelty cases.

According to the sheriff's office, on June 9, they responded to a residence on Highway 56 where they found around 50 cats living with "inadequate food and water."

The sheriff's office says that the home was "unsanitary and riddled with animal feces and urine" and "many of the cats exhibited signs of neglect."

According to the sheriff's office, the cats were taken to It Takes a Village for treatment and care, and the homeowners were charged with second-degree cruelty to animals.

The sheriff's office says they responded to another home on Sycamore Street in which 22 dogs were found in "unsanitary" conditions, showing "signs of neglect."

The homeowner, according to the sheriff's office, was issued a criminal summons for a previous animal cruelty investigation, in which charges are pending.

For more information on how to adopt or foster an animal, call It Takes a Village at 270-685-8275.