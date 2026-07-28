Death investigation of 1-year-old in Allen County leads to arrest of 2 people

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two people have been arrested and charged with child abuse following an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old in Allen County.

A joint investigation by the Scottsville Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff's Office found evidence that led to the arrests of Deavan Williams and Alexandrae Price, police said.

According to police, evidence in the investigation revealed the toddler was "subjected to extreme neglext and forced to live in dangerous and hazardous living conditions."

As a result, police said that Williams and Price are both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional criminal charges are anticipated, according to police.

Both are booked in the Allen County Detention Center.