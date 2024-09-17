Death investigation underway after remains identified as 2016 missing Clay County woman

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with Kentucky State Police reported on Tuesday that human remains, which were found in 2021 in Clay County, have been positively identified as a woman who was reported missing in 2016.

Officials detailed that the remains were identified as 30-year-old Angela "Toot Toot" Smith, who was reported missing on March 27, 2016 by a family member in Clay County.

KSP reportedly received a call on March 6, 2021 regarding remains that were found in the Daniel Boone National Forest in Big Creek, Ky. After extensive testing, the remains were identified as Smith's, according to officials.

Further, foul play is suspected in the case and KSP reported that this is an ongoing investigation.

Officials reminded the community that anyone with information can contact Post 11 London at 606-878-6622.