Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Deputy: Couple kept kids in filthy Madison County home

Untitled design.png
Madison County Detention Center
Untitled design.png
Posted at 5:22 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 17:23:44-05

(LEX 18) — A couple accused of locking children away in a filthy home made their first appearance in court Monday morning.

It began with a visit to George and Samantha Hill's home in Berea in September. A deputy says that the smell in the trailer nearly caused him to vomit and that they had malnourished dogs outside.

They later determined that the two allegedly locked five children in a bedroom for extended stretches with limited food and water and no restroom breaks.

The Hills were charged and pleaded not guilty to five counts of both criminal abuse and unlawful imprisonment. They're set to return to court next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18