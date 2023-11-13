Deputy: Couple kept kids in filthy Madison County home

(LEX 18) — A couple accused of locking children away in a filthy home made their first appearance in court Monday morning.

It began with a visit to George and Samantha Hill's home in Berea in September. A deputy says that the smell in the trailer nearly caused him to vomit and that they had malnourished dogs outside.

They later determined that the two allegedly locked five children in a bedroom for extended stretches with limited food and water and no restroom breaks.

The Hills were charged and pleaded not guilty to five counts of both criminal abuse and unlawful imprisonment. They're set to return to court next week.