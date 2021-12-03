Derek Garten sentenced to 30 years for 2018 murder

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Derek Garten, who pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of Margaret “Meg” Smith, was sentenced to a total of 30 years incarceration Friday morning.

He was sentenced to 30 years for murder, five years for tampering with physical evidence, and 12 months for violating a DVO — all to be served concurrently.

Garten was a suspect in the July 2018 murder of 39-year-old Margaret Elizabeth Smith. Officials say he barricaded himself inside the Bryan Station Inn. Before turning himself in, Garten posted on Facebook writing "this is the end of the road for me today." Adding that he quote "shot Meg and would do it again."