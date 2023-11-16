Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

'Did not think it was serious': Lexington woman charged after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash

Untitled design - 2023-11-16T104509.181.png
Lexington Police Department
Untitled design - 2023-11-16T104509.181.png
Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 11:08:22-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was arrested after Lexington police say she admitted to being in a collision and leaving the scene.

According to an arrest citation, Cathy Hopewell was the vehicle's driver who collided with a motorcycle on November 15 around 7:47 p.m. on Georgetown Street.

Police say that as a result of the collision, the person on the motorcycle sustained a severe physical injury.

The citation goes on to say that the injured person was rushed into surgery due to the injury, and the hospital reported that the person suffered a brain bleed.

According to the arrest citation, Hopewell told an officer that she left the scene because she "did not think it was serious."

Hopewell is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assist with death or serious physical injury.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18