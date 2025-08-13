Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Drug investigation leads officers to arrest prior convicted felon in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A prior convicted felon was arrested after a traffic stop in Pulaski County led officers to find suspected drugs, and a revolver in the vehicle during an investigation on Monday evening.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that detectives with the Narcotics Division were conducting an investigation into a Liberty man, identified as 51-year-old Sean Campbell, on the Cumberland Parkway.

During the investigation, detectives observed Campbell traveling eastbound on the Cumberland Parkway in a Ford F-150. Authorities found that the registration plate was registered to a Buick, and a deputy then conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy reportedly noticed an open alcoholic beverage container was located in the center cup holder. As Campbell was performing a Standard Field Sobriety Test, another deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene, officials reported.

The K9 "alerted to the scent of narcotics on the driver's side door," officials detailed. During a search of the vehicles, authorities found a black zip-up case on the floorboard that allegedly contained a plastic bag containing 113.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and a prescription bottle containing suspected liquid methadone.

Further, detectives found a loaded revolver tucked in between the driver's seat and center seat cushion. According to officials, a criminal check resulted in detectives discovering that Campbell is a prior convicted felon. In addition, Campbell was allegedly driving with ann expired driver's license.

Campbell was arrested and charged with the following:

  • No registration plates;
  • No registration receipt;
  • Operating a vehicle with expired operator's license;
  • First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense over two grams of methamphetamine (firearm enhancement);
  • Possession of handgun by convicted felon;
  • Second-degree possession of a controlled substance - drug unspecified;
  • Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; and
  • Possession of an open alcoholic container in motor vehicle prohibited.
