East Short Street shooting investigation, arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon on East Short Street. They have one person in custody.

On August 12, around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of East Short Street near Elm Tree Lane for a report of shots fired. Once arrived, officers located a car with evidence of gunshots and an uninjured female victim.

The suspect vehicle was located a short time later on North Broadway near Withers Avenue. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but they fled, and a pursuit Lexington Police followed.

The vehicle was spotted again by officers on London Avenue, where the Air Support Unit assisted, following the car until it blew a tire on Liberty Road near Downs Avenue. After a foot chase, officers were able to safely make an arrest and recover a firearm.

J’Lynn Hersey, 18, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from a previous incident and has been charged with three counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, two counts of fleeing or evading police 1st degree, and no operator’s license.

Hersey is currently at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

