Eastern Kentucky man facing several sexual abuse charges involving a minor

HARLAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — An eastern Kentucky man is facing several sexual abuse charges involving a minor in Harlan, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that Kentucky State Police Post 10 was contacted on Nov. 25 about an investigation into a sexual abuse complaint.

According to the citation, after investigation, it was revealed that the reported sexual abuse began in June 2024, when the juvenile was 14, and the suspect, identified by police as Jacob Blas, was 21 and continued until Oct. 2025.

The citation details that Blas admitted to police that he met the juvenile in Nov. 2023.

According to the citation, Blas was taken into custody and booked in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Blas, according to the citation, is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, and first-degree sexual abuse.