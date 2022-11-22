Watch Now
Eastern Kentucky University police arrest residential advisor, charge him with rape

Posted at 9:55 AM, Nov 22, 2022
RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky Police arrested a man on Friday and charged him with rape in the first degree.

The victim told officers she was sexually assaulted by 21-year-old Thomas Haroules on three separate occasions between October 1, 2021, and February 19, 2022.

EKU officials say Haroules was an Eastern Kentucky University student and Martin Hall residential advisor. Haroules has been stripped of his duties as RA without pay and is banned from Martin Hall.

"The safety of our campus community is critically important," officials said in a statement. "The university consistently reinforces to our students, faculty, and staff that if you see something, say something."

Haroules is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

