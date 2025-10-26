EKU football player and his dad charged with 4th-degree assault, criminal mischief

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — An EKU football player and his father were arrested and charged with criminal mischief and assault on Saturday, according to inmate information on the Madison County Detention Center website.

The detention center detailed that EKU student-athlete Charles H. Ingram V was arrested, along with his father, Charles Ingram on Saturday.

Both men have been charged with the following:

Fourth-degree assault (minor injury)

Second-degree disorderly conduct

First-degree criminal mischief.

According to EKU's website, Ingram is a defensive back for the football team. An EKU spokesperson confirmed to LEX 18 that Ingram has been suspended from the team.

Notably, EKU lost to Tarleton State University 31-7 on Saturday. LEX 18 is working to learn more about the circumstances behind their arrests.