Elder abuse investigation in western Kentucky leads to arrest of woman

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An elder abuse investigation by the Graves County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of a 36-year-old woman, according to officials.

The sheriff's office states that detectives learned during the investigation that Heather Cole of Wingo made 36 transactions where she reportedly transferred money from a 78-year-old woman's account into an account she had opened in another person's name without their consent.

According to officials, the money stolen from the victim was transferred into Cole's Cash App account, where it was reportedly spent.

As a result of the investigation, officials say that Cole was arrested at the Graves County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening.

The sheriff's office says the investigation remains ongoing and that Cole was transported to an out-of-county detention center.