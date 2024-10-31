Elizabethtown police: Man admits to shooting 2 people, setting home on fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Elizabethtown police report that a man admitted to shooting two people and then setting a home on fire on Wednesday.

According to police, the Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire on Henon Lane and, when arriving on the scene, police found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators on the scene report that the fire was determined to have been set "intentionally."

Police say witnesses reportedly saw a gold pickup truck leaving the scene, which officers later located at a local motel.

According to police, surveillance video showed 45-year-old Dustin Caudill "getting out of the truck and discarding a handgun."

Police say that after further investigation, they found "personal belongings of the victims in Caudill's motel room" and that he had also discharged a firearm at a third victim.

In an interview, police say that Caudill confessed to the offenses, admitting that he "shot the victims and intentionally set fire to the home" and "stealing the wallets from the victims and discarding them in a gas station trash can."

Caudill is booked in the Hardin County Detention Center and facing the following charges:

