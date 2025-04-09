Elliot County man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that an Elliot County man was arrested on April 8 and is charged with child sexual exploitation offenses.

According to KSP, 25-year-old Andrew Demmon was interviewed by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch because of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP says that it began after they discovered Demmon uploading sexually explicit images of juveniles to one of his social media accounts.

According to KSP, a search warrant was executed for his residence in Morehead on April 8, and "equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination."

The investigation is still ongoing, according to KSP, and Demmon is charged with the following:



20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance

distributing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance

Demmon is booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.