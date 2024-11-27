Estill County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges: KSP reports

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that an Estill County man was arrested on sexual exploitation charges on Nov. 25.

According to KSP, their Electronic Crime Branch arrested 31-year-old Shawn Tumey after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

After an investigation, KSP says they discovered Tumey was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, in which a search warrant of his home was conducted on Nov. 25.

As a result of the search, KSP reports that equipment used to facilitate the crime was taken to their forensic laboratory for examination.

Tumey is charged with the following:



one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration

one count of tampering with physical evidence

one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance

one count of knowingly possessing a child sex doll

one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old

20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old

He is lodged in the Estill County Detention Center.

KSP says this is an ongoing investigation.