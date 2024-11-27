Estill County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges: KSP reports

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that an Estill County man was arrested on sexual exploitation charges on Nov. 25.
According to KSP, their Electronic Crime Branch arrested 31-year-old Shawn Tumey after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
After an investigation, KSP says they discovered Tumey was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, in which a search warrant of his home was conducted on Nov. 25.
As a result of the search, KSP reports that equipment used to facilitate the crime was taken to their forensic laboratory for examination.
Tumey is charged with the following:
- one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration
- one count of tampering with physical evidence
- one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance
- one count of knowingly possessing a child sex doll
- one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old
- 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old
He is lodged in the Estill County Detention Center.
KSP says this is an ongoing investigation.