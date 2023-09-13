Estill County man charged with animal cruelty, 73 dogs allegedly found living inside crates

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Estill County man was arrested and charged with second-degree animal cruelty after police discovered 73 dogs living inside crates.

According to an arrest citation, the Estill County Sheriff's Department, along with the animal shelter and Kentucky State Police, executed a search warrant for a home belonging to 70-year-old Delbert E. Collins.

The warrant was regarding an ongoing investigation by the animal shelter for animal cruelty.

The arrest citation says that upon entry at the residence, police discovered the 13 dogs were "matted, had sores and appeared to be neglected along with being covered in urine and feces and infested with flees."

Police say the home was consumed with the odor from the crates.

In an outside building, approximately 14 by 34 feet, officials located 60 more dogs stacked in cages in the same condition as the 13.

The citation states that several dogs were without food and water and did not appear outside the cages.

Respirators had to be worn into the outside building due to the strong odor.

The Estill County Animal Shelter and volunteer agencies removed the dogs.