Estill County man faces multiple animal cruelty charges, officials report

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Estill County Sheriff's Office confirmed to LEX 18 that 85-year-old Bobby Osborne was arrested at a home on Cressy Road on Thursday and he faces multiple charges of animal cruelty.

Investigators reported that 18 dogs and a horse were found in "terrible conditions." Further, the Estill County Animal Shelter posted several photos on social media and explained the health issues that the dogs have at this time.

Osborne was taken to the Three Folks Regional Jail, officials reported.