Eubank man accused of setting woman on fire during altercation, sheriff reports

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Eubank man is accused of setting a woman on fire during an altercation on Feb. 5, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the sheriff's office, 36-year-old Timothy Lewis was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence as a result of a criminal investigation.

The sheriff's office says the altercation began inside a Pulaski County home when Lewis became upset that the woman was using a vape, took it from her, and "attempted to set it on fire with a candle lighter."

As a result, Lewis, who still had the lighter in his possession, was standing next to the woman when her hair caught on fire, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman told detectives that Lewis told her to leave the home so that it "would not smell from her hair being on fire."

The woman, according to the sheriff's office, suffered burn injuries to her face, neck, and head, as well as losing a significant portion of her hair.

As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lewis, which was served on Feb. 23, and he bonded out the same day on $25,000, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.