Eubank man sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly 2022 crash that killed two people

EUBANK, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Ronald Rose, 47, of Eubank, Kentucky, was sentenced to 25 years in prison following his guilty plea in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that killed two people in Pulaski County in 2022.

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones announced the sentencing, which was handed down in Pulaski Circuit Court. The crash occurred on November 2, 2022, at the intersection of North Highway 27 and Highway 70.

Aaron Singleton and Ashley Singleton, both of Science Hill, died in the collision. The two were occupants of a 2014 Nissan Rogue involved in the crash.

Investigators determined that Rose, operating a 2005 GMC Yukon, disregarded a red traffic signal while traveling northbound on Highway 27 and struck the Singleton vehicle as it entered the intersection. Witnesses reported observing Rose run the red light immediately before the collision.

Evidence obtained during the investigation showed speeds from Rose's vehicle exceeding 100 miles per hour in the seconds leading up to the crash. Blood samples taken from Rose later tested positive for amphetamine, ketamine, and methamphetamine.