Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This March 13, 2020, photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. A judge has denied a request from the legal team of Hankison, who took part in the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home, to bar the media from part of his upcoming trial. But Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith ruled Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, that the media can’t bring cameras into the courtroom while individual prospective jurors are questioned ahead of the trial. (Louisville Metro Police Department via AP)
Brett Hankison
Posted at 10:31 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 10:32:32-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nearly two years after the botched police raid that killed Breonna Taylor, the only officer facing criminal charges is standing trial.

Brett Hankison, now a former officer, is charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors.

Hankison’s jury was selected from a larger-than-normal pool because of pre-trial publicity. Ten men and five women were chosen as jurors and alternates. They're expected to tour Taylor’s apartment and hear testimony from Hankison during the trial.

The three counts of wanton endangerment are low-level felonies, punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!