Family continues to seek justice in 2010 murder case

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ja'Koble Chenault was in Madison County court for a status hearing on Thursday. His trial date is approaching next month and he's facing two murder charges, two kidnapping charges, and a burglary charge related to the 2010 murders of Charles Walker and Sonsoray Warford.

Warford’s mother, Roslyn Martin, says, "It's been a long time coming, long time."

Warford's family has been following the case against Chenault for nearly 10 years. Chenault is accused of paying to have the couple killed. Three men have already admitted to being involved in their deaths. Warford's family says they want to see this through.

Martin says, "Cause I feel like my life can't go on until this is over. I don't want to move until this is taken care of."

This is a case that LEX 18 has been following over the years, and now, nearly a decade later, the case is set to go to trial next month on Feb. 24. The family says they're not sure how they'll feel when this process is done.

Warford’s father, Gregory Todd, says, "You know we come in here with a numb feeling every time not knowing and then we walk away with the same thing. So, we pray that when it happens on the trial justice is done, everything comes out, and everyone see that what happened actually happened."

Over the years, Chenault has had several court appearances. Before pleading not guilty, he avoided answering charges in this case and served a 250-month sentence on federal drug charges. This family says it's been important to come to every appearance to get the justice they believe Warford deserves.

Todd shares, "We just pray that the system works even though we've been going through with this, and it's been hard on us each time we come here. But like i said we stick together as a family, and we have to do that to stay strong in our faith."

