Father and son arrested in armed robbery of northern Kentucky liquor store, sheriff says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A father and son from Erlanger are facing felony charges after allegedly robbing a Boone County liquor store at gunpoint earlier this week.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old William Joseph Abner Jr. and his father, 64-year-old William Joseph Abner Sr., were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at Good Spirits Wine and Tobacco on North Bend Road in Hebron on Feb. 11.

According to the sheriff's office, two masked men entered the store and one suspect, armed with a black handgun, ordered a store employee to stand against a wall while the second suspect went directly to where rolled coin change and cash were stored.

The sheriff's office says surveillance footage showed Abner Sr. kneeling and taking money from behind the store's counter, where they took money from the business and fled the scene.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Abner Jr., and the U.S. Marshals Service helped execute the warrant by locating him at his Erlanger home, where detectives also made contact with Abner Sr., according to the sheriff's office.

During a search warrant execution at the residence, the sheriff's office says detectives retrieved multiple items of evidence, including clothing, currency, and a firearm. The evidence reportedly established probable cause that Abner Sr. was involved in the robbery, leading to his arrest.

Both men are charged with first-degree robbery and are being held at the Boone County Jail on $50,000 cash bond each.