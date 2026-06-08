Father arrested after toddlers found unsupervised near swimming pools in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Barbourville man was arrested after two toddlers were reportedly found wandering unsupervised near swimming pools while he was allegedly asleep inside the home.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded Saturday, June 6 to a report of two small children without adult supervision on KY 3439 south of Barbourville. Three swimming pools were located in the immediate area where the toddlers were found.

During the investigation, the deputy learned that the children's father, identified as 23-year-old Jeremiah Grubb, was asleep inside the home and the lock on the door was broken. The children's mother was reportedly at work at the time.

Grubb was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering welfare of a minor. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

The Department of Child Services and Knox EMS also responded to the residence, according to officials. The two children were released to a family member after being checked by EMS personnel.