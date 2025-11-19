Tommy Ballard's murder unsolved 9 years after Kentucky shooting

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been 9 years since a Nelson County father was shot and killed while preparing to take his grandson hunting and his murder remains unsolved.

Tommy Ballard was killed on Nov. 16, 2015, when investigators say his killer fired a single shot that hit him in the chest, killing him instantly.

Ballard had spent the last year of his life tirelessly searching for his missing daughter, Crystal Rogers, and chasing any leads in the case. Those efforts turned up important information — including a lead on a white car that led investigators to important information used to convict Brooks Houck of her murder.

The FBI is hoping someone knows something that could finally bring justice for Ballard and long-awaited answers to his family.

The Ballard family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in Tommy's case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

