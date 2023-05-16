Watch Now
Fayette Co. Detention Center lieutenant faces multiple charges of illegal sexual activity with a minor

Joseph Allen Price mugshot.JPG
Franklin County Regional Jail
Posted at 11:39 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 11:42:15-04

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A lieutenant with the Fayette County Detention Center was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury and faces multiple charges of unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree.

Joseph Price was arrested May 10 on four counts of illegal sexual activity with a minor and a charge of criminal attempt, according to court records.

Price has been employed with the Division of Community Corrections since 2012 and is currently of the rank Lieutenant, confirmed by Major Matt LeMonds.

We are told Price has been placed on an administrative assignment pending the outcome of the case. His sworn law enforcement status with the Division has also been suspended.

Price has bonded out at $25,000 full cash bond.

