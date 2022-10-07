Fayette County inmate says they were sexually assaulted by another inmate, officials investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Detention Center is investigating after an inmate reported being sexually assaulted by another inmate.

A jail spokesperson tells LEX 18 that the victim reported the incident to a corrections officer Wednesday afternoon.

"The Division of Community Corrections and the Lexington Police Department are actively investigating this incident and criminal charges have been filed," said Maj. Matt Lemonds in a statement. "Due to the active nature of the investigation and pending criminal charges, no further details can be disclosed at this time."

LeMonds said the jail can't speak to specifics on the individuals involved in the incident but said they transport the victim of an alleged sexual assault to a local hospital for proper examination.

"The alleged offender would also be subject to internal disciplinary sanctions in addition to criminal charges," Lemonds said.