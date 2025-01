LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County jury found Carol Ann Hignite guilty in the death of her husband eight years later.

The jury deliberated until early Friday morning and recommended a sentence of 11 years for first-degree manslaughter and wanton endangerment.

Hignite was charged in 2017 with the murder of her husband, Leon, which resulted in a hung jury.

Hignite's sentencing is set for Feb. 21.