Fayette County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police arrested a Fayette County man on charges related to child sexual abuse on August 15.

According to police, 63-year-old George W. Greenup was taken into custody after police found equipment used to facilitate the crimes at a home on Leesway Drive in Lexington.

He is charged with first-degree sodomy, incest, use of a minor in a sexual performance, first-degree sexual abuse, and 11 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a child under 12.

Greenup is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center, and evidence was taken to KSP's Digital Forensic Laboratory for examination.